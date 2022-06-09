New business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between May 1-31 included:
5 J Enterprise, mowing and landscaping, 304 Chestnut Ridge, Afton, Billy Jennings;
Affordable Seamless Gutters, seamless gutters, 80 Ted Cooter Way, Afton, Leslie Garretson;
Appalachian Works, LLC, shoeing horses, 735 John Graham Road, Nathaniel Coffey;
B&B Transport, transport, 140 Harold Cemetery Road, Jonathan Brown;
Boutique Bucks and Customs, boutique clothes and custom orders, 101 Pelican Lane, Lacy L. Hammons;
Bowman Mowers, lawn mowing, 209 N. Highland Ave., Chris Bowman;
Cavalry Aquatics, selling fish and coral, 980 W. Allens Bridge Road, Amy Jones;
Construction Express LLC, home improvement/remodeling, 1585 Ottway Road, Gervis P. Henderson;
Dylan’s Towing, towing, 1108 W. Summer St., Kenneth D. Cutshaw;
E and A Lawn Service, Lawn care, 519 Campbell Circle, Chuckey, Arturo Ramirez Camac;
Echo’s Drafthouse LLC, limited service restaurant and bar, 209 Austin St., Lori Owen;
Esthetics By Haylee, esthetics, 1107 Temple St., Halee Newton;
Firefly Landing Cafe and Bakery, coffee and pastry shop, 564 Tusculum Boulevard, Bethany Foster;
Franklin’s Hauling, hauling rock, dirt, slate, 3505 Greystone Road, Anthony J. Franklin;
G&S Tennessee Tacos-n-grill, food truck, 2410 Pisgah Road, Esley E. Jones;
G’s World, pet grooming, 1000 Snapps Ferry Road, Cherly Guirant;
Genesis Electrical LLC, licensed electrician, 6530 Newport Highway, Peyton Biliter;
GHAC, home and appliance repair, 265 W. Hogan lane, Ramon Morales-Romos;
Greeneville Graze, food service, 226 Grace Drive, Crystal Martin;
Hurley Hauler Trucking, merchandise hauling, 2210 Mountain Valley Road, Mohawk, Joseph Hurley;
Infamous Audio Concepts, installing audo components in vehicles, 3240 Asheville Highway, Isreal Bolinger;
Isley Strong Tree Service, tree trimming and removal, 6115 Whitehouse Road, Douglas Isley;
JTB Transport LLC, Transport Service, 140 Harold Cemetery Road, Jonathan Brown;
Marinccorp Solutions, industrial mechanic engineer, 615 Old Stage Road, Miguel M. Martinez-Saen;
Midnight Mobile Mechanic, auto repair, 1615 Old Milburnton Road, Limestone, Nicholas P. Ducommon;
Mint Service Solutions, vacation property cleaning and repair, 1120 Bill Martin Road, Afton, Tiffany J. Speare;
MNA Mowing, mowing and landscaping, 192 Ocean Boulevard, Mathew Martin;
Moes Auto Detail, auto detailing service, 216 Pruitt Road N., Brandy Smith;
Nerat’s Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, heating, cooling and plumbing, 180 Moccasin Lane, Aric Nerat;
Pioneer Mini Golf, Mini Golf, 4655 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Thomas D. Everhart;
Precision Pressure Cleaning, pressure cleaning, 120 Broad St., Trey Tweed;
Rhythm Element LLC, Yoga instruction, 3520 Erwin Highway, Afton, Lorelei Goff;
Road Kings Men’s Grooming Parlor, barber shop, 195 Van Hill Road, Sabrina Dunn;
Shari’s Cajun Cafe, cajun food, 9860 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, Sharon Parks;
Smith’s Concrete, concrete, 318 Pinestreet, Colton Smith;
Sonia’s Cleaning, cleaning service, 208 Doak Drive, Sonia Tomas;
Sweet Creations By Pearl, baking cookies, 2129 Dulane Road, Mosheim, Pearl Craig;
TRC Logistix, transportation management service, 4170 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, Tom M. Willett;
Wicked Fencing, fencing, 9190 Warrensburg Road, Miday, Garrett Gilley