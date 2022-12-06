Greene County Business Licenses For November Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between Nov. 1-30 included:Arelys Nails Beauty & Spa, nails, beauty and spa, 227 W. Bernard Ave., Arelys M. Dones;Austin Home Improvement, home improvement, 100 Heatherwood Loop, Jonathan C. Austin;B’ Sweet Chocolates, LLC, chocolate shop, 325 Brian Circle, Afton, Daniel Salend;Breaker’s Billiards & Brews, billiards/beer, 7485 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, Terry Greer;Emmanuel’s Painting Services, painting, 187 Oakland Park, Emmanuel De Jesus Hern;European Horse Importers, LLC, horse importing, 1440 Westwood Road, Mohawk, Kim Hoffman;Hancock Hollow Group, real estate appraiser, 318 Weems Road, Steven L. Hancock;Hickory Farms LLC, food retail gift, 1319 Tusculum Boulevard, Judy Ransford;John D. Davis dba Carpentry by Johnny D, construction, remodeling, 600 Dunham Road, Chuckey, John Davis;Justin Ricker, short term lodging/vacation rental, 1212 Sinking Springs Road, Midway, Justin Ricker;Mane Salon & Nail Shop, hair and nail shop, 1104 Tusculum Boulevard, Falyn Fillers;Manspa Essential Body Maintenance, hair salon, 1106 Tusculum Boulevard, Barry R. MacDougall;OK Construction, home improvement, 1280 Piney Grove Road, Krzystof Ospelt;Old School Farrier Service, farrier services for the care of horses, 290 McCullough Lane, Bulls Gap, Nathan E. Bales;Premier Construction, construction, 80 Burger Drive, Chuckey, Jessica Puente;Rustic Roots Boutique, wholesale rustic clothing and design, 2810 Shakerag Road, Nichole Huminski;Southern Fades, barber shop, 2244 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Kris R. Longaker;The Golden Link, LLC, jewelry sales, 1440 Charlie Doty Road, Katelyn M. Brandon;The Promised Land-scape Services, landscaping, 66 Hillcrest St., Kelly G. Norris;The Smoky Grass Station LLC, smoke shop, 585 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Zachary Green;Tiny Thistle Studio, art studio, 405 Gray Raod, Jill Reeves Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shop Greene County Commerce Company Smoky Grass Station Llc Salon & Nail Shop Business Chuckey License Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Aiken To Play Volleyball At Walters State Konieczny Signs With Maryville Soccer Santa Claus Star Of Greeneville Christmas Parade Greeneville BMA To Consider Amending Beer Sale Code Tuesday Crenlo, Isaiah 117 House Floats Parade Award-Winners