New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between Oct. 1-31 included:
ADSP Services, mowing service, 145 Snapps Ferry Park, Don Suggitt;
Big T’s Auto & Consignment, used auto sales and consignment, 1884 Asheville Highway, Tyronne Anderson;
Blunt Bunny’s Creations, retail sales, 174 Quillen Shell road, Julie Hyde;
CB Masonry Contractors Inc., masony, 29265 Old Saltworks Road, Meadowview, Virginia, Samuel G. Cook;
Envision Realty Group, realtor, 505 Tusculum Boulevard, Darbi A. Neas;
J&A Auto Detailing, auto detailing, 105 Chapman Drive, Jake Freeman;
Legacy Builders, online sales, 80 Stockton Road, Chuckey, Warren Massey;
Lisa’s Labors, jewelry and art sales, 1451 Fairview Road, Afton, Lisa Cornwell;
Mark’s Wood Floors, sanding and finishing flooring, 113 Belmont Drive, Mark Dykstra;
Martin Contracting Inc., contractor – underground utility co., 2371 Irvine Road, Richmond, Kentucky, Shawn Martin;
McDonalds, quick service restaurant, 504 Asheville Highway, John Faris Jr.;
McDonalds, quick service restaurant, 521 Tusculum Boulevard, John Faris Jr.;
McDonalds, quick service restaurant, 35 Speedway Lane, Bulls Gap, John Faris Jr.;
Michoacan A Pedir De Boca Greeneville LLC, ice cream shop, 1309 Tusculum Boulevard, Victor M. Enciso Rosas;
Mike’s Painting, residential painting, 3580 Sunnydale Road, Mykhailo Panchuk;
Morristown Flying Services Inc., flight instructor – air craft maintenance, 246 Airport Road, J.B. Marshall;
Petticoat Junction, sewing, embroidery, doll clothes, 225 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, Brice A. Reaser;
Precision Lawn Care, lawn care, 735 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, Joshua L. Ball;
Reflections Consulting LLC, handyman, 3033 White Sands Road, Bruce A. Latshaw;
R.J. residential, remodeling, 2415 107 cutoff, Robert G. Johnson;
Roadrunner Market No. 6008, convenience store with gas station, 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, GPM Investments LLC;
Roadrunner Market No. 6019, convenience store with gas station, 300 Van Hill Road, GPM Investments LLC;
Roadrunner Market No. 6029, convenience store with gas station, 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, GPM Investments LLC;
Rock City Group, food trailer, 105 N. College St., Patrick M. James;
Ron L. Anderson dba Riversedge Maintenance, lawn mowing, 270 Hidden Valley Lane, Ron L. Anderson;
Scoop Dogs Creamery, ice cream shop, 1370 Tusculum Boulevard, Jeff Melton;
Shively Enterprise, repair boats / wholesale windows, 363 Pilot Mountain Road, Bulls Gap, Brad A. Shively;
Southland Tree Service, tree service, 240 Brumley Drive North, Phillip A. Mayhew;
Tennessee Signs and Graphics, LLC, signs and graphic art, 110 Snapps Ferry Road, James Hock;
The Closet By Heather, retail, online sales, markets, 2065 DeBusk Road, Heather Evans;
Totally Nuts, selling nuts at fairs and festivals, 245 Price Road, Limestone, Roger L. Lowe;
Tri City Knives, selling knives online, 11560 Kingsport Highway, Diana Hall;
V&J Sales, selling miscellaneous online, 1585 Millers Chapel road, Karen Cutshall;
Whitehouse Produce, produce sales, 3765 Whitehouse Road, Courtney Spicer;
Yoders Sweet Shop LLC, sweet shop, 75 Jim Short Lane, Chuckey, Louie Yoder