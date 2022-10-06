New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between Sept. 1-30 included:
1st Class Cabinets & Installations, building cabinets and installing, 196 Bailey Lane, Steven C. Myers;
B&V Remodeling, contracting, 1045 Pigeon Hollow Road, Afton, Vickie H. Raines;
Beyond The Box Bakery & More, bakery and more, 1910 Matthews Loop, Mohawk, Crystal E. Reed;
C.T.O. Painting, painting and drywall service, 104 Armitage Drive, Oscar Cedillo;
Cleaning By Laura King, cleaning homes, 1416 Susong Memorial Road, Laura King;
Dr. Home And Outdoor, interior & exterior remodeling, 102 Alpine Circle, David S. Richey;
Final Mile Transportation, delivery of goods, 204 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, Joseph P. Gibbons;
Ground Hog Trenching, back hoe work, 16853 Kingsport Highway, Fall Branch, Sam A. Guelli;
Graffix Unlimited, signs and graphics, 922 Carson St., Victor Aguayo;
Gypsy Woman Charm, upcycled crafts, 11050 Baileyton Road, Lisa R. Hooks;
Hampton Springs Electric, Electrical service, 3575 Middle Creek Road, Stanley Roberts;
Healing Hands, massage parlor, 128 S. Main St., Elise B. Morris;
I Don’t Care Kitchen, food truck, 2465 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, Craig Mitchem;
IGY6 Candle Company, candle sales, 5925 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, Justin Walczyk;
James Mottern Construction, construction, 306 Peachtree St., Johnson City, James Mottern;
Little Building Out Back Crafts, crafts, 430 Whirlwind Road, Deborah D. King;
Little Wonders Daycare, daycare for children, 15082 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Elizabeth A. Ashby;
Lost Boys Barber Company, barber shop, 210 W. Summer St., Tristan Melton;
Maintenance & Reliability Technologies, Inc., manufacturing repairs and maintenance, 125 S. Springs St., Robert Radford;
Maxfields Painting Service, interior and exterior painting, 2175 Bibles Chapel Road, Midway, Joseph Maxfield;
McBee’s Lawncare, mowing lawns, 101 Pelican Lane, Joushus McBee;
Michaels Roofing, roofing, 93 Indian Hills Circle, Michael L. Tino;
Mike Smith Concrete, concrete finishing, 220 McAffee, Afton, Michael Smith;
Modern Beauty, hair and asthetics service, 816 Tusculum Boulevard, Sierra Bowman;
Mountain View Bakery LLC, wholesale bakery, 495 Mitchell Road, Chuckey, Amy J. Collins;
Oak Meadows Farm and Venue LLC, event planning and rental, 2140 Harrison Road, Mark D. Patterson;
Oliver Towing LLC, towing service, 20 Pigeon Hollow Road, Wallace L. Oliver III;
Pals Sudden Service No. 6, restaurant, 1357 Tusculum Boulevard, Jordan Lewis;
Power Wash Extreme, pressure washing, 1153 Timbers East, Devon Wilhoit;
Prices Construction, handyman, 1019 Forest St., Steven Price;
S.O.S. Lawncare, lawncare, 90 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, Gabe Kotynski;
Sewn In Grace Boutique, online boutique, 3026 White Sands Road, Mason M. McHugh;
Tino’s Roofing, roofing, 93 Indian Hills Circle, Michael Tino;
Triple J’s Exterior Washing, washing homes and autos all exteriors, 2067 Old Newport Highway, Hunter R. Johnson;
Watering Trough, bar and grill, 766 Van Hill Road, Dean Smith;
Wild Honey Design, sublimation services, 660 Choctaw Drive, Chuckey, Casey Morelock