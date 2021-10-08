New business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30 included:
Above and Beyond Tree Service, tree service, 365 E. Allens Bridge Road, Greeneville, Kevin L. Shipley;
Accurate Builders Construction, construction, 1250 E. Stagecoach Road, Greeneville, Bryan J. Obannon;
B3 Electrical Services, electrical services, 512 Scenic Drive, Greeneville;
Brock’s Heating & Cooling, heating and air conditioning instillation and maintenance, 115 Nadine Ave., Greeneville, William B. Westmoreland;
C&C HVAC, HVAC, 105 Tweed Springs Road, Greeneville;
Clinton Sexton, installing windows and doors, 579 Harlan St., Greeneville, Clinton Sexton;
CMLMC, small carpentry, 110 Ebenezer Loop, Chuckey, Carolyn Sutton;
D.F. Chase, Inc., general contractor, 3001 Armory Drive, Ste. 200, Nashville, Dean F. Chase;
Dunn Right Archery, archery sales, 5705 Kingsport Highway, Afton, Christopher M. Dunn;
E-Z Rave & Kraz Merchandise, merchandise re-saler, 1810 Main St., Unit 1, Greeneville, patricia D. Smelcer;
Goddess Energy Crystal, spiritual store, 311 S. Cutler St., Brenda McCaleb;
Gusty Meadow’s Farm, hay and cattle sales, 457 Pleasant Hill Road, Joshua C. Ricker;
H.J. Davis, stomp grinding, bush hog, lawn service, 4230 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, Harlan J. Davis;
Jimmy Bailey, concrete work and construction, 2035 Goodman Loop, Bulls Gap, Jimmy Bailey;
L&M Locksmith, locksmith, 275 Doc Hawkins Road, Greeneville, Michael McCollian;
Lee’s Handyman Service, LLC, handyman service, 413 Mountain View School Road, Rogersville, John P. Lee;
McAmis Family Mercantile, clothing and home décor, 223 Light Lane, Greeneville, Jennifer McAmis;
Mrs. Patty’s Professional Cleaning, cleaning service, 111 W. Barton Ridge Road, Greeneville, Patricia Sams;
R&R Disaster Recovery, LLC, disaster recover, 360 Kingsport Highway, Greeneville, Robert Ball;
Rats Army, LLC, ecommerce fulfillment, 85 S. Spring St., Mosheim, Tyler Hall;
Roberts Trucking, LLC, hauling rock and dirt, 2755 Babbs Mill Road, Afton, Brandon Roberts;
Tennessee Farmhouse Soaps and Candles, Inc., retail, 379 N. Mount Sinai Road, Mosheim, Sheila D. Sullivan;
TN Precision Maintenance, LLC, pressure washing, 280 Priutt Road S., Greeneville, Aaron Finchum;
Trade-Worx, construction, home improvement, 231 N. Irish St., Greeneville, Brandon Hensley;
Tri-City Knives, online sales of knives, 11560 Kingsport Highway, Chuckry, Diana Hall;
Wishoun LLC dba Jan-Pro, commercial cleaning and disinfecting, 221 Ellenburg Lane, Greeneville, Allen Wishoun;
Zak’s Welding & Fabrication, welding and repair of machines and equipment and fabrication, 135 Loftus Lane, Greeneville, Zachary Proffitt