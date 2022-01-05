New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between Dec. 1-31 included:

24 Hr. One Stop Truck & Trailer Repair, truck repairs, 14055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap, Naomi Quillen;

At Home Maintenance, home maintenance, 1890 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, Taryn Greene;

Big Country Kitchen, restaurant, 3510 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Ashley Hatcher;

Construction Express, property improvement, 1585 Ottway Road, Gervis Henderson;

Higgins Hardware & Storage, mini storage/exempt, 310 S. Cutler St., Peter E. Higgins;

Journey Physical Therapy & Balance Center, LLC, physical therapy services, 2000 Monarch Pointe, Stephen Mulhollen;

L&L Farms, excavating and farm work, 971 Old Cemetery Road, Jonathon Lemons;

Moore’s Certified Improvements, home improvement, 111 Mimosa Land, Sammuel D. Moore;

Mountain Charm Crafts, retail and handmade items, 340 Fox Mays Road, Kerstin Rathbone;

Mountain Grown Doodles, dog breeding, 5719 Blue Springs Parkway, Melissa A. Campbell;

Playmore Games, retail sales, collectibles and video games, 817 Tusculum Blvd., Gary L. Leek;

Rent A. Center No. 00408, retail/rental of durable household products, 1505 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Susan Wood;

Serendipity, reselling clothes, houseware, furniture, 825 Tusculum Blvd., Charity Clarke;

Sugar Mama’s Creamery & Cafe, restarurant, 104 Village Drive, Angela Hixon;

Trey Sauls Consulting, personal training, 208 Remington Court, Jimmy D. Sauls;

Troy’s Glass Repair, glass repair/vehicles, heavy equipment, 425 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, Troy A. Knight;

What The Fluff, mobile cotton candy service, 2489 Liberty Hill Road S., Limestone, Christopher d. GeFellers;

Wheeler Jones LLC, construction business, 6382 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, Sean Wheeler;

Wild Honey Design LLC, sublimation services printing, 660 Choctaw Drive, Chuckey, Casey Morelock