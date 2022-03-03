New and renewed business licenses filed with the Greene County Clerk’s Office between Feb. 1-28 included:
86 & Maine, engraving, personalizing gifts, 860 Shakerag Road, Sherri Reaves;
Angel Nails & Spa LLC, nail salon, 1513 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Patrick Namsinh;
Appalachia Fleet Service, truck repair, 355 Cannon Road, Limestone, Jarred O. Gardner;
Bayside Canvas, canvas upholstery, 53 Smokey View Drive, Keith B. Tragese;
Big Bear Cleaning, vacation home cleaning service, 325 Colonial Circle, Jordan A. Tolley;
Complete Truck and Trailer Repair LLC, truck and trailer repair, 14055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Michael T. Quillen;
Cox Custom Meats, meat processing, 2890 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, Joseph Cox;
Cramer Services, carpentry/cleaning, 835 Lawing Road, Chuckey, Tim Cramer;
CRJ Consulting, construction and consulting, 1706 Cindy Drive, Daniel G. Tyler;
Cuban’s Delicious, delivery, 1038 W. Vann Road, Maideline C. Romero;
Davis Family Construction, construction, 245 Phillipi Road, Mohawk, Adam C. Davis;
East Tennessee Dixie Hauling and Lawncare, hauling and lawncare, 141 Briargate Lane, Joshua M. Edgell;
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, restaurant, 7904 Asheville Highway, Odalis S. Martinez;
Hector Banegas dba H&M Remodeling, remodeling, construction, 605 Rednour St., Hector Banegas;
Hidden Meadows LLC, event venue, 3300 Smith Town Road, Afton, Mark D. Harbin;
Hometown Lawncare & Landscaping, lawncare and landscaping, 1390 Rollings Chapel Road, Ethan Banks;
Meadowbrook Hair Styles, beauty shop, 725 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, Dixie Wilson;
Midknight Production, music production, 1303 Cedar Creek Road, Wayland Seaton;
Poor Boy’s Hauling & Earth Works, hauling and earth works, 556 Flag Branch Road, Nick Presley;
Porcho Racing, auto and high performance auto parts, 1917 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, Stephen Porcho;
Roaring Fork Meats, custom slaughter, 475 Roaring Fork Road, Tammy Idell;
Shane Buckner, painting and drywall, 406 Harlan St., Shane Buckner;
Smith Worx LLC, welding, fabrication, 438 Cherry St., Dakota M. Smith;
Stovalls Home Repair, construction, 1166 Temple St., Jesse D. Diez;
Triple D. Auto Repair and Used Tires, auto repair and used tires, 340 Cox Road, Donald D. Dean;
Tusculum Monument Company LLC, monument grave stone installation, 111 Tusculum Boulevard, Richard Jeffers;
VIP Property Management LLC, property management, 705 Union Chapel Road, Afton, Donaven Braun;