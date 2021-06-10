Greene County Farm Bureau will commemorate its 100th anniversary with a meal and celebration July 23, according to a press release from the organization.
The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at the BSC warehouse beside the main Farm Bureau office at 1431 W. Main St.
All Farm Bureau members are invited to attend and are asked to bring a lawn chair.
The organization asks anyone with symptoms or a possible COVID-19 exposure to reconsider attending.
Attendees must have a ticket for the meal. Tickets may be picked up at any Greene County Farm Bureau location by June 30.