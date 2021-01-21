Final work on Greene County Kubota’s new facility at 110 Burns St. is underway, and Kubota associates will be “ready to work” when it opens Feb. 1, according to one of the dealership’s owners, Matt Jones.
“Our slogan is, ‘when you are ready to work, we are ready to work.’ With spring coming, we will be ready to work with our customers by early February,” Jones said.
Ground was broken on the new farm and construction equipment dealership in June, and work is on schedule to finish by the end of January. The contractor was JA Street & Associates, based in Blountville.
All employees from the existing location on Industrial Road will transfer and the company will also hire additional parts, service and sales positions, Jones said.
The new location includes increased showroom space, additional parts counter space and customer stations for quicker transaction times, a lighted display area for equipment outside and access off both Burns and Bohannon streets.
“In working with our architect, our primary goal was to make it easier to do business with us, not only inside our new facility but also on the property. We will now be easy to see and easy to get to,” said Jones.
Jones said the new facility will also have drive-around capability and a large covered area for quick equipment drop-off or pick-up in plain sight of the service manager’s office, and equipment will be protected with a state-of-the-art security system.
Greene County Kubota has been located at 1515 Industrial Road, where it has shared a lot with East Tennessee Veterinarian.
“We are very thankful to Dr. Taylor and Dr. Dulaney at East Tennessee Veterinarian for being such wonderful landlords and neighbors and for helping us get our Kubota operation started in Greeneville,” Jones said. “We love Greene County and the support we’ve received over the last four and a half years has helped us make this investment in a new location.”
Hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.greenecountykubota.com or call 636-1370.