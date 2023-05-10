Greeneville Flyboys Hiring May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Flyboys are hiring 2023 gameday staff.Positions to fill include: concessions, PA announcer, music operator, photographer, stadium operations and more.Applicants must be 16 years old or older.The season begins June 6.To apply, call 423-609-7400 or visit the Flyboys office at Pioneer Park.For more information, visit www.milb.com/greeneville/about/job-opportunities. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Air Travel Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes