Spencer Mercer of Greeneville is the newest member at KraftCPAs PLLC, where he joined a team of 17 other partners at the 63-year-old firm, according to a press release from the accounting firm.
Mercer began his accounting career at Kraft’s Nashville location in 2009 shortly after receiving his master’s degree in accounting at the University of Tennessee, and he joined the firm’s Chattanooga team in early 2021 following Kraft’s acquisition of Matheney Stees & Associates the previous year, the release said.
Mercer works extensively in the construction and manufacturing/wholesale/distribution industries with a focus on tax planning, consulting, and compliance.
Mercer’s new role as a member with the firm began in November.