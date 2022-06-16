City Mobile Group, a health care staffing organization founded by Greeneville native Jena Breckenridge, was recently recognized for its impact on New Mexico’s economy.
Breckenridge said the company, which helps coordinate travel nurses with available health care positions, has grown quickly since she started it in 2019 and continues to grow.
“We have grown our revenue about 700% from last year, and this year we have already doubled what we did last year,” she said.
The Blazer Award given by Albuquerque Business First and New Mexico Inno celebrates that growth, as well as significant growth in the number of City Mobile’s employees and investment in technology.
“We’ve hired a lot of recruiters and focused on investing in technology to try to make a proprietary integrated technology ecosystem to help us keep up with the demand and maintain our expansion,” Breckenridge said. “We now have about 115 employees, and we are looking at moving towards more automated processes.”
She said the demand in the industry has been greater than she anticipated.
“We work tirelessly seven days a week to ensure the hospitals we take on as clients are never short-staffed,” said Breckenridge. “There is a high need, and we’ve seen the demand continue to rise as a lot of people get burnt out and leave the field or decide to become a full-time travel nurse. There are always more vacancies the hospitals need to fill.”
She said City Mobile Group works with all kinds of medical facilities of all sizes from large hospitals to small clinics and works to help medical professionals find the best fit for them.
Breckenridge attended Greeneville High School and Tusculum University, where she studied English and political science before breaking into the business world. She moved from Greeneville to New Orleans before landing in New Mexico.
She calls herself a serial entrepreneur, with two other businesses on her resume — City Mobile Ultrasound still operates in medical equipment sourcing, and another marketing and sales company that she sold.
“I got extremely lucky because there is so much more of a need than I knew there was. I knew there was a need, but I didn’t anticipate the future going down this path would hold or the breadth of the industry,” she said. “In 2020 I was really in a prime position to start growing, and it just worked out really well.”
She said she plans to continue to grow City Mobile Group.
“Long term, I really want to build a strong health care hub and be a top contender leading the way in health care staffing,” said Breckenridge. “We’ve got locations in 17 states now, and we’re looking at how to get that to 50, and after that, I would like to go international and make some humanitarian efforts, but we are still growing.”
City Mobile Group is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. For more information visit www.citymobilegroup.com.