Wigs have been a longtime interest for new local business A Wig Shoppe owner Sharon Owenby, and she says that the confidence boost a wig can provide, particularly for those who are being treated for a life-threatening illness, is truly her passion.
“This is something I really, really enjoy. It’s not just a job,” Owenby said. “A lot of people feel bad about themselves because of their hair. People can lose their hair for a lot of reasons, like people who have survived cancer or who have lupus or are going through menopause. A lot of people have inflammation on the scalp. There are lots of reasons, but it’s really a self-confidence thing.”
For Owenby herself, it is just something she enjoys and has plenty of experience with.
“I have always had a fascination with wigs, and I’ve been wearing them on and off for years, since I was in my 20s,” she said. “It was just a process in the salon every time, and one day I just said, ‘that’s enough.’ I like wigs because you can switch up the color so easily. I can be a blonde today and a redhead tomorrow.”
From her extensive knowledge of wigs, built over years of personal use, Owenby said there is a misconception that they are itchy and hot.
“Wigs aren’t what they used to be. They’re all made different, but the inside is now usually made with satin and silk, and the hair is real human hair or blended with synthetic hair,” Owenby said. “They’re lightweight, vented and you can create a very natural-looking part. You can use a curling iron and a blow dryer, and you can wear them in a pool or sleep in them now. They have come a long way.”
It can be a daunting task to learn how to properly wear, style and care for a wig, but Owenby said all of that is included in her services.
“It’s all about knowing how to put them on and maintain them,” she said. “The first thing I will do when someone comes in for a wig is measure their head. Everybody’s head is different, so you really need the right size. It’s not one size fits all.”
Owenby has a range of wigs in stock, and clients can try them on, but they must wear a cap underneath. She said she provides caps for that purpose.
“Once we’ve got their size, they can try some on to see what they like. I have a lot in stock, and I’ve got all kinds, but they can order anything they want — any size, length or color — if I don’t have what they want,” said Owenby.
Owenby stressed anyone can wear a wig or a partial one, designed to blend with the wearer’s natural hair.
“I will work with men, women and children of all races and nationalities. There is all kinds of hair, and anybody who wants a wig can get one,” she added.
Once a client has decided on a wig, Owenby will walk them through the entire process from putting it on and styling it to maintaining it so that it remains in its best condition. Owenby also sells wig shampoo, conditioner and various wig-safe products.
Because this whole process takes about 45 minutes at least, Owenby said it is best to make an appointment. However, she said, “I am happy to work with walk-ins if I’m not busy.”
Owenby said she will also be selling designer perfumes and colognes, some jewelry and cosmetics such as IT products, which she said can be difficult to find locally.
Overall, Owenby said she aims to provide an individualized, confidence-boosting experience for clients, whether they are looking for a wig due to hair loss or simply because they want one.
Wigs can range in cost from a low of about $25 to hundreds and even thousands of dollars, but Owenby said she plans to keep her prices moderate and reasonable.
“These are not your Amazon wigs,” she said, though. “These are high-end.”
She said for cancer survivors who struggle with the cost, there is assistance available through the American Cancer Society.
“I am going to be working closely with the Cancer Society, so if someone can’t afford a wig, that will be funded for them and they will get a makeover day,” Owenby said. “It’s all about building them up.”
A Wig Shoppe is located at 1127 Temple St., building C, at the back of Jamaican Me Tan. Owenby said she wanted that location because of the privacy.
“A lot of people I serve may feel sick at their stomach or be on oxygen, so I just wanted a little privacy,” she said.
Regular hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and Saturdays by appointment only. Owenby said she plans to be flexible with appointment times, and the times that she can be contacted for an appointment are not limited to the regular hours.
For more information, or to make an appointment, call 609-1387.