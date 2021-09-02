Despite opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greeneville’s Workout Anytime gym location has seen such success that it was named best new franchise of the year at a company-wide conference this summer.
That success, which owner Mike King said far surpassed his expectations, has also made the Greeneville location the first to bring in $1 million in revenue in a year, according to a press release, and the franshise also won awards for its personal training program and social media engagement.
“The Greeneville location has just exceeded all of my expectations. It has just become a machine,” said King.
King, who lives in Asheville, North Carolina, also owns Workout Anytime locations in Marion and Weaverville, North Carolina, and has plans to soon open additional locations in Chicago and Florida. The Greeneville location opened in May 2020 after being delayed from opening in April due to the pandemic.
“I have been blown away with the number of new members and the success we’ve had, especially after opening during a pandemic,” King said. “We’ve just been excelling in all avenues, and it’s become arguably the top location in the entire network.”
King said Workout Anytime has close to 200 locations across the country, including some much bigger locations than Greeneville’s.
“Greeneville isn’t a very large town, and this isn’t one of the big monster gyms like in big cities, but we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from the community,” he said.
King said he attributes that success to the local team behind the franchise, but that in some ways, the pandemic may have even helped business.
“I put all the success on the employees. I only hired local people with great personalities who were eager to learn and help people achieve their goals,” said King. “They have just excelled. They know every member, and that makes a huge difference.”
He added that the gym has also been well-staffed to keep the equipment clean, which he said may have helped reassure some of those who were hesitant about joining due to concerns related to COVID-19.
“Nothing good has come of COVID, but maybe a little bit of a silver lining was that it educated people on their health and the immune system,” King continued. “It was exciting to hear about people who had never joined a gym before who did because they learned that taking care of themselves in that way actually makes you less prone to getting sick in general.”
Zak Holt, fitness director at the Greeneville Workout Anytime, agreed.
“I think the pandemic opened a lot of people’s eyes to how important health is — not just physical health, mental health,” Holt said. “People started flooding in when the government allowed gyms to open back up.”
King also described the influx of gym members as a flood.
“We weren’t sure how it was going to go opening during the pandemic, but we had floods of people coming in, and that has continued,” he said.
“One thing about this facility that makes it super special in my opinion is the culture and the energy. Most members are first-time gym members, and they’re all in it together,” King said. “It’s very welcoming and friendly. There’s no intimidation. Everyone is just working to get stronger.”
“I think it’s just a really good culture,” agreed Holt. “It’s a super team, everybody knows everybody and it’s one giant family. It’s just a great atmosphere.”
Workout Anytime is located at 1327 Tusculum Blvd., in the Greeneville Commons next to the Xfinity store. It is open 24/7 and staffed with personal trainers 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information visit www.workoutanytime.com/greenevilletn/ or call 329-7711.