GreenWealth, LLC, may be a new name to the community, but it is filled with the same people. Financial advisor Christopher O’Dell, Lori Harmon, Nelson O’Dell and Bailee Weems have been working in the same place for the past six years at 404 E. Bernard Ave.
GreenWealth is a full-service firm assisting clients with retirement planning, tax management, estate planning and investment services, according to a news release.
Chris O’Dell, a native of Greene County, began his career in finance in the early 1990s, working for the former Greene County Bank, while obtaining his bachelor’s degree in finance from East Tennessee State University. After stints as a branch manager and loan officer, he accepted the role of financial advisor in 2002. In 2015, he and a partner, formed Cornerstone Wealth Management Group, where he served as co-owner and financial advisor until recently forming his own company, GreenWealth. As an independent fiduciary, he works in the best interest of the client, the firm said in its news release.
Lori Harmon and Nelson O’Dell are registered staff members assisting in the day-to-day operations, helping to meet the needs of clients by building client relations and providing customer service. Harmon has been working with Chris O’Dell since 2008. She plans to advance to a financial advisor in the future.
Nelson O’Dell graduated from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance, concentrating in corporate finance and investments. He has been with the team since 2017. He plans to follow in his father’s footsteps by advancing to financial advisor and continuing to build and grow the practice.
Bailee Weems, the newest member of the team, is currently a student at Walters State Community College, where she is working on her associate degree in business. She serves as part-time receptionist and assistant. She aspires to become a financial professional.
Chris O’Dell said, “We look forward to serving our community for years to come. Whether you are changing jobs, planning for retirement, looking to start a retirement plan or just needing some financial guidance, we are here for you.”
GreenWealth’s phone number is 423-972-4307.