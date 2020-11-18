Ben Greer has been working on cars since he was a teenager.
Now he owns Greer’s Automotive, formerly Morgan’s Auto Clinic, at 1135 Kiser Blvd. Greer’s Automotive opened for business on Oct. 25.
“I did my first motor swap at 17, and I worked on all kinds of junk before then,” Greer said.
Greer said he started learning early from his dad and uncle.
“My dad did everything himself. He was cheap,” Greer joked. “He would take stuff apart to learn about it and fix stuff to tear it up.”
While a student at South Greene High School, Greer started taking auto mechanics and auto body classes at Vo-Tech, now referred to as the Greene Technology Center, and for the past 15 years he has owned and driven trucks for his trucking company Greer Logistics.
Greer said he is eager to focus more on Greer’s Automotive, with his wife Tiffany, who helps with the administrative side of running the business.
Tiffany said Greer has long considered opening his own mechanic shop, but the timing of it this year had some to do with the pandemic.
“It gives us more flexibility when school is virtual,” Tiffany said.
The Greers have two children, 8-year-old TJ and 3-year-old Amelia.
Tiffany said for more than three decades the mechanic shop at 1135 Kiser Blvd. has been a family business, and while the ownership and name have changed, that aspect has not.
“It has been a family run business here for 30 plus years, and we're a family run business as well," Tiffany said. "We welcome back all previous Morgan’s customers. It’s basically the same quality and service here they expected before.”
Some previous customers might see a familiar face in Jimmy Crawford, who worked previously at Morgan's Auto Clinic.
Tiffany said the only difference to services offered is that Greer’s Automotive will soon begin offering customers exhaust work for up to five-inch muffler systems.
Other services include tune-ups, engine swaps, brakes and exhaust work and computerized diagnostic checks.
Greer’s Automotive is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information find Greer’s Automotive on Facebook or call 638-6381.