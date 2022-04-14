Locally owned H5 Land Surveying & Mapping has purchased Bowman’s Land Surveying and is moving to a permanent location on West Bernard Avenue.
Bowman’s was founded in the late 1940s by the late Denzil Bowman, namesake of the local wastewater treatment plant. Denzil was later joined by his brother D.C when he left the military in 1953, according to D.C. Bowman’s son Tony, who carried on the family business until selling it to another local, family owned surveying company H5 this year upon his retirement.
“I started helping my dad on the job in 1977. Dad retired in 2003, and that’s when I took over,” Bowman said. “Now I’m retiring, and the company is going to be in good hands with Daniel. That’s what I was concerned about — that our records would be well kept. We’re one of the oldest surveying companies in the state, of course.”
“I’d say maybe the oldest, but I don’t know that,” Daniel Hopson, owner of H5, said.
Hopson said he actually has a family connection to Bowman’s, too.
“My grandfather Maynard Johnson worked on the field crew with Denzil and D.C. Bowman in the late 1950s and early 1960s, I believe,” Hopson said. “He passed away shortly after I was born, but I do remember hearing about how a section around Lick Creek he had to measure over and over.”
“Dad had nothing but good things to say about him,” Bowman said.
Bowman said he plans to move to New Mexico to be closer to friends.
“It’s been 44 years, and it’s time for me to quit,” he said. “I know Daniel will take good care of the files, and I know Dad would be proud to know he’s getting them.”
Hopson said it is a particular honor to carry on the work of what he says is one of, if not the oldest and best surveying companies in the state.
“Bowman’s probably generated (12,000)-13,000 surveys, and I just want to be a good steward of those records,” Hopson said. “A survey is a snapshot in time, and these guys back in the day were pulling chains over mountains to measure them. Doing a survey today can be hard, but with the technology we have now it’s nothing compared to what they were doing. The whole world was measured with a 100-foot chain, and Greene County was all just farmland and dirt roads back then.”
“The most amazing thing is the accuracy they were able to maintain,” Hopson continued. “I mean we can find property lines exactly, if we need to for any reason. The accuracy was remarkable. Today we use GPS — we have cutting edge equipment, but for them to have dragged that chain around, over mountains, and to be within a foot is incredible.”
Hopson said ultimately he intends to digitize the records as a measure of protection, but in the meantime, they are packed away in safe storage while work to finish repaving the parking lot — one of the final steps before H5 will move into its new building — concludes.
H5, named for the Hopson family — Daniel, Cathleen and their three daughters — was started in 2011, after a challenging time when Hopson said he “had nowhere to go but up.”
“This company was founded out of necessity,” Hopson said. “From the 2008 recession to around 2011, it was lean times. I was laid off, and I had three kids at home, one newborn, and my wife was in college. I was working nights at a factory and then doing surveys in the daytime, and it almost killed me.”
“I did that until early January 2012, when my factory job was complete, and at that point I was left without a job, but I said, ‘you know what, I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m going to start a surveying company,’” Hopson said. “My oldest daughter was 9 at the time, and she is the one who came up with the name H5.”
Hopson said he teamed up with Jeff Wilder from the early days, when H5 was headquartered at the Hopson’s kitchen table.
“He was laid off, too, and was kind of where I was at the time, so we just started quoting jobs. Our first big project was the casino,” he said. “I think that kind of put us on the map. We were partners until I bought his half in 2018 and incorporated the company.”
Hopson said Wilder is still among the small staff of five.
“He still works with me — he is a manager now. I owe a lot to Jeff and my brother Jason, who worked with me for free until we got traction,” Hopson said.
After Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, H5 Land Surveying & Mapping has worked on a range of other projects from the Town of Greeneville’s new fire hall to assisting Appalachian Service Project and the Town of Gatlinburg with rebuilding after the 2016 fires.
Hopson said one of his favorite projects involved locating and mapping Cherokee graves for archaeologists. Earlier projects after college, he said, include mapping 43,000 acres of wildfire destruction in Los Alamos, New Mexico in 2000 as well as work for a large firm in Denver, Colorado to map a proposed 50-mile power line route to the airport.
Hopson studied land surveying and mapping at ETSU and is licensed in Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina. He said he is among the first in the state to seek certification as a flood plain surveyor.
He is a member of the Tennessee Association of Professional Surveyors and the National Society of Professional Surveyors.
For more information about H5, visit www.h5surveying.com or call 638-1589.