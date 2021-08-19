After running The Health Barn for almost 34 years, Doris Pennington Nelson says she is ready to retire but hopes to see the health food store carry on under new ownership.
“I would like to retire, and I would love for someone to buy The Health Barn,” she said. “It has been here a long time, and I think someone could have a really bright future here. I would love to see the store continue to be a source to help the people of Greeneville and Greene County with healthy living.”
She said healthy living was an interest for her late brother and business partner Toby Pennington, which led her to enter the business she has now spent three decades in.
“He was always interested in finding nontraditional ways to help medical problems and would always visit health food stores wherever he went,” she said. “When this place came up for sale, he asked me to be a partner with him and his wife.”
It was 1988 when Nelson, Toby and Diane Pennington purchased the already 15-year-old health food store from Bill and Helen Luce, who opened the store in 1973.
“At that time the Luces were considered pioneers in the health food industry,” Nelson said. “The Health Barn has been here 48 years, and it was probably the only health food store in a 200-mile radius when the Luces went into business.”
Nelson said she ran the store with her brother and his wife Diane at its original location, 818 Tusculum Blvd., until they moved it across the street to its current location in the Eastgate Shopping Center in 2003. The trio also opened a second location in Johnson City, which the Penningtons operated before they both passed away and that location later closed.
Nelson said while she is honest with possible buyers about challenges she has experienced in the health food industry, there is much potential that a new owner could tap into and invest in.
“We have a full kitchen. The only thing needed would be a deep sink and the necessary licenses, and someone could add a deli or something,” Nelson said. “Someone could do seminars here, too, if they wanted.”
Another step a new owner could take, Nelson suggested, could be to increase the store’s online presence.
“We aren’t really online, but that is one thing someone could do,” she said.
Nelson said there is also a local market for the business and a loyal clientele.
“Since people know I am looking to retire, people who come in have been saying, ‘oh, please don’t close.’ I think it fills a purpose in the community,” she said. “A lot of people want to physically look in a store and ask questions, and our main niche is knowledge. We cannot diagnose or prescribe, but we can go to the reference book or let them know what has helped us.”
Nelson said her staff of 11 is like a “big happy family,” who enjoy talking with customers and offering suggestions of natural remedies and healthy supplements.
Nelson said it won’t be easy for her to retire, but it is the right time.
“It is my baby. I love helping others with their problems in a natural way if possible, and meeting all kinds of people is a joy especially when they come back and say we have helped them,” she said. “It is just very rewarding, and I will miss it a lot, but I just feel like it is time to hand the business over to someone younger with more energy who wants to do something new with it and add new innovations, but I do want to see it continue.”
The store’s motto is “your health is our concern,” and that is a tradition Nelson said she hopes to see continued after her retirement.
To the customers over the years, Nelson extends a big “thank you.”
“Thank you all so much for your patronage over these years,” she said.
For more information about the store, call 639-1381.