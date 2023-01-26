A new business in the Crescent Building offers hearing exams and hearing aid sales and services.
Christine Fish-Gilliam opened HearWell of Greeneville on Jan. 1 as an expansion of her existing services in Newport.
A registered nurse since 2005, she also is a licensed hearing specialist.
She sees patients in Greeneville on Wednesdays and Thursdays by appointment but said she is happy to accommodate anyone’s schedule.
HearWell provides comprehensive evaluation of pure tone testing, as well as speech recognition testing. After determining the type and severity of hearing loss, a recommendation is made on what type of hearing aid will best serve the patient.
Follow-up care is included and involves future cleaning, servicing, and adjustments.
“All my patients are like family to me, and I am so excited to meet and serve the wonderful people of Greene County, as well,” she said.
Gilliam completed the International Hearing Society course and the Allen Lowell seminars and training in preparation for the Hearing Specialist licensure tests. The tests included a 200-question written test, a jurisprudence exam on Tennessee laws pertaining to hearing specialists, and a hands-on practical exam to demonstrate mastery of skills required to test for hearing loss, determine the type and severity of the loss, and make recommendations on the best type of hearing aids for each patient.
HearWell of Greeneville is located in suite 101 of the Crescent Building at 615 W. Main St. Parking is available at a ramp located near the business entrance.
Roella Linebarger is Gilliam’s assistant and bookkeeper.
For more information, visit HearWell’s Facebook page at “HearWell of Greeneville.”