Dr. Magdy Hefnawy is scheduled to speak at the 10th World Congress of Food and Nutrition to be held in January in Sapporo, Japan.Hefnawy is the president of Ag-Tech International, Inc. in Greeneville. He is a world-renowned scientist in Food Safety and Technology and former principal scientist at Bestfoods/Unilever company.He is the author of "Advances in Food Protection: Focus on Food Safety and Defense," sponsored by the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme.Hefnawy's presentation will be on "Food Safety: Challenges Facing The World In Protecting Global Food Supply."