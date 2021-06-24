Brandy Holder, a family nurse practitioner with Summit Urgent Care of Greeneville, joined the staff at Greeneville Internal Medicine and Family Practice on Monday.
Holder has earned an Associate of Applied Science from Walters State Community College and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Chamberlain University, a press release from Summit Medical Group said. She completed her master’s degree at Tusculum University in 2019 and began working with Summit Urgent Care of Greeneville in 2020.
Holder is certified by both the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the release said.
Greeneville Internal Medicine and Family Practice is located at 1404 Tusculum Blvd., MOB #3, Suite 3100 and is open 7:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:45 a.m.-noon Friday.