Karla Iloff has joined Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team. Originally from Florida where she earned an Associate’s Degree in radiological technology at Palm Beach State College, Iloff has lived in Greene County for a year.
Before becoming a real estate agent, Iloff helped her family choose investment properties, flipping homes, renting and managing properties, the firm said in an announcement.
Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team, owned by William G. Brown, is located at 210 W. Summer St. For more information visit www.greenevilleteam.com or call 525-5341.