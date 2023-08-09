jdm junk

JDM Junk Removal & Hauling, a woman-owned family business, recently received their Greene County Partnership membership plaque. Making the presentation is GCP General Manager Aly Collins, left, shown with Melissa Opper, Jake Opper, and David Opper. The business "enjoys helping neighbors remove junk and debris from their homes or businesses with top-notch customer service at a competitive price." For more information, call 423-388-8523 or visit www.jdmservicestn.com .

 Photo Special To The Sun
  

