Jeans For A Cause At Greeneville Federal Bank May 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Greeneville Federal Bank employees chose the Child Advocacy Center as the recipient of their most recent "Jeans for a Cause" donation. Bank employees contribute $5 on the last Friday of each month for the opportunity to wear jeans. The money is then donated to a local organization that benefits the community. Shown, from left, at a recent presentation of $500 are bank employees Amy Harrison, Leanna McKay and Crystal Dotson; CAC Director Deana Hicks; and bank employees Lori Parks, Jacinth Crawford, Rebecca Tipton, Chris Thomas, Sarah Guinn and Page Burchnell. Several other employees contributed but were not present for the photo. Photo Special To The Sun