Jordan Greene, a Greeneville native with nearly 20 years of culinary experience, is the new executive chef at Brumley’s Restaurant in the General Morgan Inn.
Greene plans to unveil a new dinner menu at the restaurant on Tuesday, according to a press release from the historic inn.
“The menu pays homage to East Tennessee and our Appalachian roots,” Greene said. “We live in an amazing area for fresh produce and one rich with history. I will showcase dishes that tell the stories of our region and feature some of the food my parents and grandparents cooked. I plan to elevate those dishes with a modern take on classic, Southern cuisine.”
Greene said he believes food should conjure up fond memories from childhood, special moments and family gatherings.
“Food should be welcoming and nostalgic,” he said. “You should take a bite and have it take you back to your mom’s or grandma’s kitchen. I know that anytime I smell bacon it reminds me of eating at grandma’s house before church as a child. There’s no easier way to bring a smile than through good food.”
The release said a twist on banana pudding created by Greene’s grandmother, whom he calls “Gan-Gan,” will be among the new dishes at Brumley’s.
“She made the very best banana pudding,” Greene recalled. “I will take Gan-Gan’s recipe and turn the flavors into Banana Pudding Crème Brule at the restaurant.”
“Porch fries” are another item on the menu inspired by Greene’s family.
“I remember Gan-Gan and Papaw sitting on the porch, cutting potatoes together while talking about their day,” Greene said. “Then they would soak them in water and fry them up. They were the best fries ever.”
According to the release Greene’s great-grandmother’s coleslaw will join the menu as a part of the new Appalachian taco, and his mother makes a sour cream dill sauce for salmon dishes that will be a component of Greene’s blackened salmon taco.
The tacos, along with a third option that will change weekly, will be featured for “Taco Tuesdays” served with chipotle black beans and elote, or Mexican street corn, the release said.
Greene said popular options from the previous menu including the Scotty Burger, chicken schnitzel and crispy Brussel sprouts will remain on the menu, as well.
“All our dishes will be made with love, straight from the heart,” Greene said.
Most recipes can be made gluten free or vegetarian, he added.
A children’s menu will feature hamburgers, macaroni and cheese with Havarti fondue and grilled or breaded chicken tenders served with sweet potato chips or porch fries.
“We want families to eat with us too,” Greene said. “Children are always welcome.”
Upcoming changes at Brumley’s will include the return of lunch via curbside takeout and the addition of a new delivery service, the release said.
“The pandemic has disrupted the way businesses do business, but we are excited to start getting things back to normal,” Greene said. “We will start by posting weekly lunch specials on our website and social media outlets. We also plan to resume weekend brunch soon.”
Greene is a graduate of the Southeast Culinary Hospitality College in Bristol, Virginia. He moved to Omaha, Nebraska for his first culinary job to work as a sous chef for Union Pacific and later returned to Greeneville to work as executive chef at Tusculum University, the release said. Greene joined the General Morgan Inn as sous chef two years ago.
Last year he launched Greene Catering from his home. The new business quickly gained a strong following due to his creative daily specials combined with reservation-style delivery service, the release said.
“I am very thankful to everyone who has supported me in my career,” Greene said.
Greene was promoted this month to the hotel’s executive chef position.
“We are excited to promote Jordan,” Bronson Winters, the hotel’s general manager, said. “He has a real passion for creating interesting and delicious dishes and a strong vision for the culinary future of Brumley’s.”
“Greeneville is my home and I love the sense of community here. I want to bring that to Brumley’s. I want the restaurant to be a place where locals feel very welcome,” Greene added. “Brumley’s is for everyone – our hotel guests as well as our neighbors. We are an elegant hotel and restaurant, but you don’t have to dress up or know fancy dining etiquette to eat at Brumley’s. It’s OK if you do, but it’s definitely not required.”
Reservations at Brumley’s are recommended. Call the restaurant, which is currently open 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, at 423-787-7500.