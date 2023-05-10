Journey Physical Therapy and Balance Center, LLC has received the Tennessee Small Business Development Center's Rising Star Award, according to a news release.
The award was presented at a ceremony attended by distinguished guests, including Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of Greene County Partnership.
The Rising Star Award is given annually to the company that best exemplifies not only business success, but also an outstanding working relationship with the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at East Tennessee State University's Research Corporation and effective use of the services it provides. Journey Physical Therapy and Balance Center has made a significant impact on the community by providing exceptional physical therapy services and promoting overall wellness, the news release said.
Taylor congratulated the team at Journey Physical Therapy and Balance Center on their achievement.
“We are so proud of Steve for this accomplishment. We are grateful that he chose to locate his business in Greeneville. Journey Physical Therapy is such an asset to our community,” said Taylor.
"We are grateful to receive this award and would like to thank the TSBDC for helping us with business planning in the start of our privately-owned physical therapy center in Greeneville, TN! Our goal in serving the Greeneville community is to offer outstanding customer service, trustworthy physical therapy services, and affordable prices. We specialize in treating patients with fall risks, dizziness, weakness, and orthopedic conditions," Steve Mulhollen, owner of Journey Physical Therapy and Balance Center, said in the news release.
David Graham, assistant director of TSBDC at ETSU, also congratulated the team at Journey Physical Therapy and Balance Center. "Steve was very deserving of our Rising Star Award. He was the consummate client; very engaged and committed throughout the whole process." said Graham.
The team at Journey Physical Therapy and Balance Center "is thrilled to receive the TSBDC Rising Star Award and is committed to continuing their work to promote wellness and provide exceptional physical therapy services to the community," the press release said.