Journey Physical Therapy and Balance Center, LLC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Monday. The locally owned outpatient center offers physical therapy for orthopedic and neurological conditions, with a specialty in balance therapy, according to an announcement from the Greene County Partnership. Journey Physical Therapy and Balance Center is located at 2000 Monarch Pointe and is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 423-609-7997.