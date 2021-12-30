Joyce Wright has joined Summit Family Medicine — Greeneville as a certified family nurse practitioner, and she is currently accepting new patients.
Wright graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2003 with a Master of Science in nursing and is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a press release from Summit said.
Before joining Summit, Wright worked as a family nurse practitioner for DTR/SumiRiko of Tennessee for 17 years, according to the release.
Summit Family Medicine — Greeneville is located at 1404 Tusculum Blvd., MOB #3, Suite 2300. The office can be reached at 639-2161.