Andrew Julian has joined Cornerstone Wealth Management Group. He will assist certified financial planner Brian Click and Buffie Shepherd with all aspects of client service and financial planning, the firm said in a news release.
Julian grew up in Greene County and is a graduate of West Greene High School alumni. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2016 with a degree in corporate finance and investments. He has four-plus years of experience a lead financial advisor and obtained certified financial planner designation in 2018.
Julian will work out of the firm’s Greeneville office at 404 E. Bernard Ave. with the intent of opening a Johnson City office in the spring of 2022.