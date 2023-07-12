JumpTN Welcomed By Greene County Partnership Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Greene County Partnership recently presented a membership plaque to JumpTN, LLC at the Greeneville Municipal Airport. From left are Mikeal Stevens, Aly Collins of GCP, and and Angela Alley. Jump TN is a group of professional skydivers who have built a skydiving center to provide the best possible atmosphere to promote the sport of skydiving. As a group member of the United States Parachute Association, they are held to the highest safety requirements for skydiving. They offer tandem jumps, accelerated freefall training and will teach individuals to skydive on their own. For more information, visit www.jumpTN.com or call 423-765-5111. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parachuting Sports Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes