Tammy Kinser has joined Apex Bank as the Tusculum office manager. Kinser brings 21 years of sales and marketing experience and 12 years of banking experience, a press release from Apex Bank said.
“Tammy brings not only a background knowledge of banking, but also experience in promoting the Greeneville and Greene County community in her role at the Chamber of Commerce,” said Jerome Julian, Apex Bank East Tennessee Community President. “Apex Bank prides itself on community involvement. Tammy is a great addition to our team as we continue to grow and make positive impacts in our community.”
Kinser began her career in a Teller/CSR role with Bank of America and then transitioned to Andrew Johnson Bank, the release said. In 1999 she joined the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce as the director of Tourism. Her responsibilities at the partnership included budget management, project implementation, marketing promotion, and event coordination. Her work increased tourism in Greene County to rank number 22 out of 95 counties in the state of Tennessee.
In addition, Kinser has worked closely with local, regional and state legislatures, hosting numerous national championship events, creating the High Tops to High Heels event that hosted over one thousand female student athletes, and helping in the creation of the Greene County Sports Council.
“I am so excited to join the Apex team and to bring to the table my 21 years of marketing experience,” stated Kinser. “I have been very fortunate to work with extremely talented and active committees over the years and I hope to continue and nurture those relationships to further the success of Apex Bank in the region.”
Kinser is a graduate of Walters State Community College with a degree in Business Management and is a certified Tennessee Tourism Professional.