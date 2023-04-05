The State of Tennessee and the Greene County Partnership facilitated a Rural Tourism Roadmap session March 28 at the Homeplace wedding venue at Johnston Farm.
The meeting was a success, demonstrating the power of community and industry collaboration in promoting tourism, according to Alayna Smith, GCP tourism director.
It was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and members of the local community, who all came together to discuss the current state of tourism in Greene County and to explore opportunities for growth.
The meeting began with an opening statement by Rural Destination Development Manager Jenni Veal, who praised Greeneville for its historic charm and natural beauty.
She emphasized the importance of supporting rural communities in their efforts to promote tourism and the significant contribution that tourism makes to the county's economy, showing that residents in Greene County pay $254 less in taxes because of visitor spending and how the savings could increase with more tourism collaboration between entities.
Throughout the day, industry experts and community leaders spoke on insights they were noticing in their sector of tourism. These categories included cultural heritage tourism, outdoor recreation, the arts, stewardship and agritourism.
Participants engaged in lively discussions, networking with other tourism leaders, and sharing insights on how to best promote the area. Local businesses and community organizations played a significant role in the meeting's success.
“The State of Tennessee’s Tourism Roadmap session demonstrates the importance of collaboration and community engagement in promoting tourism,” said Smith, the event organizer. “It highlights the value of rural areas … the potential they hold for driving tourism growth and economic stability in the region.”
Another roadmap session will be organized shortly to provide some follow-up actions and goals to help narrow down and focus the momentum the initial meeting created.