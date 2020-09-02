Tourism is very proud to announce that even in this Pandemic, we broke a record in July in the number of tours taken locally.
We had the most number of tours ever taken in July. In fact, there were so many people on July 4th, they had to call in a second tour guide that day. The tours are sponsored by Main Street: Greeneville and are led by trained professional tour guides, not volunteers.
For 16 years we have conducted the “Walk with the President” tours at 9:30 a.m. daily and the “Dickson Williams” tours at 1 p.m. Tickets for both tours may be purchased at the desk of the General Morgan Inn.
The “Walk with the President” tour costs $5 and the “Dickson Williams” tour is $10.
Wilhelminia Williams said she felt “we broke a record because people want to get out and do things that are safe! We have three groups of people coming this summer: out-of-town visitors who come by themselves; out-of-towners meeting friends who live here; and local people wanting to stay at home but do something safe that they can enjoy.
DICKSON WILLIAMS MANSION
Williams said that traffic had been consistently good at the mansion this summer. “We hosted Lyrics on the lawn, and I think Katherine Dickson Williams would have loved all that activity.”
Williams also told me they were getting excited at the mansion since next year will be the 200th anniversary of the completion of the mansion. She said, “It took from 1815-21 to build the mansion. We have gotten some new furniture in recently.
“Some of the furniture was included in the Marion Hoover Rambo estate of Fredericksburg, Va. His ancestor, Eli Francesco Rambo, was a Greene County furniture maker from the Horse Creek area. He was a contemporary of the Burgner family of furniture makers. Pieces include a large china cabinet and pie safe and silhouettes of his grandparents.”
She also said they are continuing to work on a display about the developing education of girls and women in the early time period, and they are looking forward to a promotion for the mansion to raise funds to put “Icing on the Cake” as they plan to install Charleston green shutters in the front on the bottom floor of the mansion.
GREENE COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM
Through the end of the year the Greene County History Museum will feature a pop-up and traveling exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote.
The exhibit from the national archives is titled "Rightly Hers," and the one from the Tennessee State Museum is titled "To Make Our Voices Heard … Tennessee Women's Fight For The Vote."
TOURISM NOTE
If you ever have any suggestions for tourism, please do not hesitate to contact me at 552-3983 or Tammy Kinser at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.