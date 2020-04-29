The Tourism Taskforce of the Greene County Partnership proudly spotlights the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James in today’s column.
One of Greene County’s newest entertainment venues, Appalachian Auditorium located at 3320 St. James Road, Greeneville, was formerly the St. James School. It is a 501 (c) 3 venue.
Phyllis Shelton is the spokesperson for the venue. Originally from Greeneville, Shelton moved to Nashville and lived there for 50 years returning to Greeneville in 2018. She was immediately drawn into working with the venue by Pat Bonnett and Frankie Bowers, both members of St. James Lutheran Church. Shelton said, “We think of Brenda Olafsen as the official historian, having attended St. James School from first grade through high school.”
Shelton continued, “This has been a great project for me to get involved in because of my past work experiences. I have been able to help the Auditorium by designing and getting flyers, setting up the website, setting up taking payments with credit cards, and getting involved in Facebook. I’ve really enjoyed being a part of the tourism council of the Greene County Partnership to learn what others are doing and to let them know about the auditorium.”
She tells us that the historic property was gifted to St. James Lutheran Church for community use in the late 1980s or early ’90’s. “For years,” said Shelton, “it has housed ministries like Appalachian Helping Hands, Jacob’s Well and many other community events.”
For those unfamiliar, Appalachian Helping Hands, is a non-profit 501(c) 3 interdenominational ministry of eight congregations in Greene County and Cocke County, that was organized to help those who are in need of clothing, food, and household goods. It was formed in February 2004. Jacob’s Well, supported by St. James Lutheran Church and Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, offers free meals to young people in need.
The gym of the building was renovated and has a capacity of 299. The very first event at Appalachian Auditorium was Carson Peters, and his concert was September 14, 2019. “We have had a show every month,” said Shelton, and Lonesome Pine and Blue Highway were two of the most popular. We hope to offer music of all kinds, dancing and comedy acts.” Shelton stressed that they wanted to keep prices as low as possible, making it affordable for families.
Shelton went on to say that the main goal now is to raise money above the talent fee of the performing artists to do necessary repairs and maintenance to the campus so that the ministries can continue to operate in a safe environment. “We want to offer a happy place, where families can come for entertainment. This is a very rewarding endeavor, and I’m proud to be associated with it.”
The schedule for Appalachian Auditorium has changed due to the virus situation but at this time, things are still set for:
May 23 - Classy & Grassy with The Flying J's – Classy and Grassy are two young men, ages 10 and 12, dedicated to classic blue grass and they look like miniature Bill Monroes. The Flying J’s are John Brown, John Price and company. The cost of this show is only $15.
The Chris Johnson Band, originally set in April, has been rescheduled for July 18, 7 p.m. and cost is only $15.
Directions
The venue is 3.5 miles on St. James Road from highway 321 and is across from St. James Lutheran Church. From Greeneville: go out Highway 321 toward Newport. St. James Rd. is the first left after you cross the Nolichucky River bridge (Love Bridge).
The Website for the venue is www.Appalachian-auditorium.org.
Tourism Note
If you ever have any suggestions for tourism, please do not hesitate to contact me at 552-3983 or Tammy Kinser at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.