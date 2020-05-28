In today’s column we want to give you an idea of how tourism promotes our community, who we advertise with and who they reach.
American Road Magazine has a distribution of 25,000 per issue with a readership of 100,000 individuals. More than 2,800 group travel leaders receive this with an average age of 40-59. Their Website gets 850,000 annual visits, with 750,000 page views per month.
For history, we advertise in all three of the annual issues of Civil War History, America’s Civil War, American History. They have a total circulation of 268,300 . Their Website gets 15,000,000 unique annual views. Of these views, 875,000 plan to visit historical sites. One million will visit museums and 600,000 will travel to events & re-enactments.
We advertise in Convention South Magazine, with a circulation of 18,000. There are 23,000 digital copies. More than 13,000 meeting planners receive this publication. This is direct mailed to meeting/convention planners across the U.S., and 54 per cent of readership is corporate leaders and 37 percent are associations.
Our local tourism advertises in Guest Quest Magazine, with a circulation of 40,000 per issue. They have a readership of 120,000. This publication is sent to meeting and event planners with specific interest in bringing groups to the South.
We advertise in the Due North – Sports magazine with 9,500 in an E-newsletter and 9,500 email blasts. Their Website has 9,200 monthly visitors.
Greene County Tourism advertises a full panel in the Northeast Tourism Association Guide. There are 20,000 NETTA magazines and 40,000 NETTA visitor guides.
We advertise in Southern Travel and Lifestyle magazine, with 42,000 copies per issue and a readership of 125,000.
These are some of the publications we used to promote our beautiful community.
PRESIDENTIAL PIONEER IN HOSPITALITY AWARD
This is a little different this year. We are looking for “Frontline Heroes” that have given of their time and talents during the “new normal!”
We would like for you to tell us about frontline caregivers … from nurses, doctors, EMS, policemen, firemen, grocery store workers, etc. who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in customer service during the most recent Covid-19 pandemic. We want to recognize those that have given their all for our community.
We are taking nominations through June 17.
The Tourism Department will select up to five winners to be recognized. A committee will pay a visit to the honorees’ places of business during working hours to present the awards, which will include personalized plaques.
You may go to tkinser@greencop.com for more information.
TOURISM NOTE
If you ever have any suggestions for tourism, please do not hesitate to contact me at 552-3983 or Tammy Kinser at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.