The Tourism Advisory Task Force is so happy that we are once again being able to have events, even though in some instances, they are being altered a bit.
Mark your calendar and invite your friends and relatives to the 26th Annual Iris Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16. It is sponsored by the Greene County Partnership and will feature artists, craftsmen, merchants, food vendors and entertainers from across the country.
There will be a music stage that will feature all kinds of entertainment, from country music to rock and roll. Jazz and tap, square dancing, line dancing and clogging will take place on the dance stage.
There will be more than 300 cars, trucks and bikes, modern and antique, lining the streets of downtown for the Sundown on Depot Cruise-In.
All types of arts and crafts will be featured in booths along College, Depot and Academy streets – offering everything from woodcrafts to jewelry.
The Miss Iris Festival will take place at noon on Saturday at Greeneville High School.
The Merchants’ Market will feature everything from Longaberger and Vera Bradley to Color Street nails and from Caris Healthcare to Airbrush face painting and temporary tattoes.
Food Vendors will offer hamburgers, cheeseburgers, barbecue and loaded tater tots as well as ice cream and cheesecake on a stick drizzled with warm chocolate.
For complete information visit www.greenevilleirisfeatival.com or call 638-4111.
Be sure and check out the Websites for the Dickson-Williams Mansion and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as they have many new and exciting events coming up.
TOURISM NOTE
If you ever have any suggestions for tourism, please do not hesitate to contact me at 552-3983 or call Joni at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.
Don’t forget: As a result of taxes generated by Tourism, each household pays $311.88 less in local and state taxes.