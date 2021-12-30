Greeneville’s eight-screen AMC movie theater will have been open for 16 years in February, and after the setbacks to the industry during COVID-19, local business leaders gathered there this month for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The theater has been back open since August 2020 after closing due to the pandemic, and Kent Bewley, who owns the property, said business was up 10 times over what it was in December 2020 and that the theater has resumed paying rent after being unable to 18 months ago. Bewley said he was a senior in college at the University of Tennessee when he purchased the property the theater was later built on, and his daughter Kandice Bewley Baker oversaw the construction process. Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor said the theater helps make Greene County competitive in terms of bringing in new industrial development and employment. The AMC Classic Towne Crossing 8 movie theater is located at 925 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. For more information including showtimes, visit www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/tri-cities-tn/amc-classic-towne-crossing-8 or call 787-9153.