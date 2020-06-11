Dusty Psalms Boutique, 621 Asheville Highway, carries current boutique fashion, but it is about much more than clothes.
Owner Mattie Choate said that while her store opened in the Ingles shopping center on the Asheville Highway in February this year, Dusty Psalms began two years ago with a private Facebook group she started to create a space for women to discuss God and faith while studying at Walters State.
Choate said she chose the name Dusty Psalms for her group and later her boutique shop because it is her favorite book in the Bible.
“Dusty Psalms means no matter how many times you run off or how dusty you get, you can always come back to God,” Choate said.
Choate’s goal to build a faith-based community for likeminded women coincided with her lifelong love of fashion when she opened Dusty Psalms Boutique this year.
“I’ve always dreamed of doing something like this,” Choate said.
With her educational background and other job at University of Tennessee Medical Center as a respiratory therapist, Choate is a self-taught business owner.
Choate said she started with Google to find wholesale fashion and started attending festivals to sell clothes beginning with Pumpkin Fest in middle Tennessee. She is assisted in the store by her mother Sharon Choate.
Choate said she enjoys searching online for clothes.
“I spend so much time looking for the perfect things to bring in to the store,” Choate said.
Dusty Psalms carries modest but modern fashion from brands including Hem & Thread and Kori America. The store also carries some baby clothes and other items such as Bible study books, which Choate said is her favorite item in the store.
“That’s what I’m about — spreading the Gospel and the Word,” Choate said.
Part of Choate’s plans for Dusty Psalms Boutique involve hosting Bible study groups in the back of the store, where she set a designated space for events and meetings.
“I want to bring people together,” Choate said. “I want people to come as they are. God calls us to uplift and encourage each other, and I want to be the light.”
Choate hosted a Boss Babe event there in March, where she invited area business women to meet, before the coronavirus pandemic led Choate to move most aspects of Dusty Psalms online.
Throughout the time the store was closed or open on very limited hours due to safety restrictions, Choate used the Dusty Psalms Boutique Facebook page to display clothes and accept orders, which customers would then pick up curbside. Choate regularly updates the Facebook page and also maintains a Dusty Psalms blog.
Choate said the pandemic has had an effect on her new business, “but I feel like we took what was thrown at us, adjusted and did the best we could. We’ve had to learn to adjust to a new normal, as so many businesses have.”
Bible study groups have also been taking place online, but Choate said she hopes to begin hosting those discussions in the store soon.
“I’m just waiting for things to go back to normal,” Choate said.
The store has reopened, but hours vary so Choate said it is best to check the Facebook page for current store hours.
“I want to thank everybody for the support they’ve given us through the last months,” Choate said. “The community has come together to support small businesses and been with us through complications and adjustments to support us through a hard and confusing time.”
For more information visit www.facebook.com/DustyPsalmsBoutique/ or www.dustypsalms.wordpress.com.