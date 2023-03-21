Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized three local sales affiliates with the Century 21 2022 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
Honorees include Alan Simpson, George Francisco, and Christina Ward, all with Century 21 Legacy in Greeneville.
These agents will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.
To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
"The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand's commitment to excellence and recognizes their dedication to making each and every client interaction memorable and worth celebrating," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "The power of the Century 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals who always strive to deliver 121% for each and every client they serve. We are thrilled to recognize them for their amazing work and commitment to delivering the extraordinary experience that homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve in their real estate journey."