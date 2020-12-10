Employees at three local stores are among those Food City has recognized for outstanding volunteerism among associates through its Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program, the company announced in a news release.
Penny McElroy, John A. Laster and Cardiela Vickery are among the employees being honored by the Virginia-based grocery chain.
“As a company, we strive to maintain a high level of dedication to service, quality, value and community involvement, while providing a work environment that enables our associates to grow both personally and professionally as successful members of the team,” Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.
Following his attendance at a June 2002 White House meeting geared toward boosting national volunteerism through corporate support, Smith administered the creation of Food City’s Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program, in memory of the company’s former president and board vice-chairman. Throughout his 47-year career, Varney was noted for his compassion and humanitarian services, according to the news release.
“Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous service organizations throughout the areas in which we operate, and we feel it’s needful to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” said Smith.
Each year, special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service. One overall winner is selected from each Food City location and corporate levels.
McElroy works at the Food City at 905 Snapps Ferry Road, Laster at the 509 Asheville Highway store, and Vickery at the 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway location.
Store winners move on to compete at the district level. Twelve district winners are recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their choice charity. Two divisional winners are then chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution. One overall winner is selected to receive the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be to have a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf, according to the news release.
“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their many humanitarian contributions. Our company is wholly committed to providing exceptional service to the citizens and communities in which we operate and ensuring our associates have the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible,” Smith said.