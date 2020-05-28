Following Comcast’s decision in April to temporarily close the majority of retail locations throughout the country, the company has decided to close the Greeneville location at 241 W. Summer St. permanently due to low traffic before the pandemic.
According to Director of Public Relations at Comcast in Tennessee Sara Jo Walker, Comcast is actively looking for a new and larger space in the area for a more modern, redesigned Xfinity retail space.
In the meantime, Walker said, customers can interact with Comcast and Xfinity representatives through a variety of digital apps, chats and other communications tools that Walker said have proved to be particularly effective and helpful resources.
Xfinity customers can also make payments at Walmart in the Money Center or at Western Union Quick Collect payment locations in stores including Walgreens, Dollar General, Food City, Publix and Ingles, Walker said. Customers can drop equipment off at the UPS store, 1113 Tusculum Blvd.
Employees from the now closed Greeneville store were moved into customer care work-from-home positions when the temporary closures were announced last month, and Walker said they are being offered the opportunity to continue in those jobs.
“We are committed to taking care of our teammates as best we can during this challenging time, and in this instance we’re able to do that by providing continued meaningful employment for any impacted retail employee who wants it,” Walker said.