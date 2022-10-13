Lost Boys Offers Eccentric Atmosphere By Amy Rose Staff Writer Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Benson Susong, left, and Tristan Melton are co-owners and barbers at the new Lost Boys Barber Co. Sun Photo By Amy Rose Tristan Melton cuts Trevor Wright’s hair at Lost Boys Barber Co. Sun Photo By Amy Rose A pool table is one of the things that makes Lost Boys Barber Co. unique. Photo Special To The Sun Antique barber chairs and garage doors add to the decor at Lost Boys Barber Co. on West Summer Street. Photo Special To The Sun Lost Boys Barber Co. is full of eccentric decor. Sun Photo By Amy Rose Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From the pool table and bar to the retro decor and antique chairs, Lost Boys Barber Co. is one of the most eccentric places in town to get a haircut.As soon as customers walk through the door, they’re likely to feel relaxed from the laid-back atmosphere of the new barber shop located at 210 W. Summer St. Suite 2.Barbers and co-owners Tristan Melton and Benson Susong describe themselves as “two guys that love cutting hair and wanted to create an environment that shows our passion for the craft!”They bring more than 12 years of combined experience and diversity to the business and “love providing a stellar service.”Lost Boys Barber Co. opened in mid-September in the former location of Phat Cat Cafe near the Greeneville Post Office.Another unique feature of the new barber shop is the view through the large garage doors facing Summer Street.Lost Boys offers both traditional and modern barbering services, including haircuts, shaves, beard trims and more.They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments are preferred.For more information on Lost Boys, visit www.lostboysbarberco.com . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barber Lost Boys Barber Co. Cosmetics Commerce Shop Tristan Melton Haircut Benson Susong Door Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now It Happened Here SRO Spotlight: Officer Gina Holt Serves Highland Elementary School Knights Extend Historic Winning Streak Downtown fire affects travel to Smokies through Gatlinburg Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel To Perform Saturday At NPAC