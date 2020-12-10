Randalle Love has joined Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team. Prior to becoming a real estate agent, Love worked as a medical transcriptionist in Arizona and later became a registered yoga instructor, operating a studio until April.
Purchasing her first home sparked an interest in real estate, which has now become her full-time career, the firm said in an announcement.
Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team, owned by William G. Brown, is located at 210 W. Summer St. For more information visit www.greenevilleteam.com or call 525-5341.