A unique men's grooming studio has opened in the Round Table Offices on Tusculum Boulevard.
ManSpa Essential Body Maintenance provides any service a man needs to stay well groomed, according to owner Barry MacDougall.
MacDougall's part-time local business became full time Feb. 1 after he moved here from Asheville, North Carolina.
"I moved to beautiful Greeneville from Asheville where I had a very successful men's grooming studio and was commuting each day," he said. "I believe that there is a need for the vast array of services that I offer and the individualized attention that I give to each guest."
ManSpa's services include haircuts, beard design, color, non-surgical hair replacement, nail detailing, manscaping, and hair removal by sugar or shaving.
"My studio is a very different concept from your typical barber shop or salon that most men are accustomed to," MacDougall said. "All services are tailored to each individual and their needs. I do not rush, we have a thorough consultation, scalp, neck, and shoulder massage before any haircut. My space is very relaxing, and I pride myself on cleanliness."
MacDougall received his initial license for cosmetology in upstate New York in 1970. In addition to his salon in Asheville, which he owned since 2006, he also has owned salons in Florida and now Tennessee. "I have been associated with many educational events and manufacturers for excellent education," he said.
MacDougall noted that he continues to serve several of his guests from Asheville, and he is drawing people from Knoxville and Johnson City because of the uniqueness of his business.
ManSpa is located at 1106 Tusculum Blvd. Suite 303.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more information, visit www.manspa.org or see "Manspa Essential Body Maintenance" on Facebook.