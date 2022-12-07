Halle Tweed says she learned more sitting across the dinner table from her father than she could ever learn in a classroom.
The owner of Marvelous Grace Coffee, a mobile faith-based business, is a college student but credits most of her knowledge to her father, John Tweed, who took every opportunity to teach her everything he knew about business as she was growing up.
Halle started Marvelous Grace Coffee in 2020 for three months before moving to Nashville for college.
She returned to Greeneville and reopened Marvelous Grace Coffee in summer 2022.
This week, she relocated the trailer from its spot on West Andrew Johnson Highway to inside Top Choice Barbecue, 919 W. Main St., during the winter months.
"I have always been fascinated by the idea of a mobile business, so when I was given the choice to graduate high school a semester early, I took the opportunity to open a mobile business of my own until leaving for college," she said. "My goal was to provide Greeneville with a faith-based, unique mobile business serving high-quality coffee and espresso."
She said she has "three of the sweetest, most hardworking young women working with me right now," — Amy Bailey, Leah Beddingfield, and Madison Metcalf.
Halle has a few years of experience as a barista in both Greeneville and Nashville, "which has equipped me with the knowledge of what goes into making the perfect cop of coffee," she said, adding that she is majoring in marketing and entrepreneurship.
Marvelous Grace Coffee offers everyday walk-up coffee service, attends public events, and offers mobile coffee catering services for private events like weddings, parties, and corporate events.
Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
"We are so thankful for the support we have received from the community thus far, and cannot wait to see new faces and serve more of the community," she said.