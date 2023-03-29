McDonald’s restaurants in the Knoxville area are looking to hire approximately 430 new employees immediately as restaurants gear up for summertime.
A press release from the company said McDonald’s employees can receive on-the-job training, schedule flexibility, a fun work environment and a host of benefits available to suit the needs of any candidate.
A recent online search for job openings near the 37743 zip code showed a total of 10 job openings at all three Greeneville McDonald’s locations and the McDonald’s in Bulls Gap.
The press release continued, new this year, participating local McDonald’s restaurants are announcing a perk that allows employees to access discounted McDonald’s food at any participating McDonald’s in the country, anytime.
Additionally, at participating restaurants, eligible employees can also earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance, and receive free guidance from advisors through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s signature education and career advising program.
Whether a candidate is looking for a summer job, a side gig or a career, McDonald’s restaurant jobs have provided the foundation to help drive long-term success for generations, the press release said.
“As small business owners, we take a lot of pride in providing meaningful employment in the communities that we serve,” said Joe Burger, a McDonald’s owner/operator. “We also know how important it is for employees to like where they work, and we can’t wait to welcome more employees into our teams this spring.”
Job seekers can visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text “apply” to 38000 to start an application via text.