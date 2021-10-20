Greeneville-based Meco Corp. chanced upon a recipe for success as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed business at other manufacturers across the U.S.
Families spent more quality time sheltering at home together in 2020 than perhaps any recent year. The trend has continued in 2021.
“If there is anything good coming out of the pandemic, that’s it,” Meco President John Proffitt said earlier this month.
Families have to eat, and as part of the safety-inspired togetherness, the demand for grills and grilling products increased, particularly for quality American-made products like the ones Meco is known for.
The metal forming business at 1500 Industrial Drive has been on the Greene County business map since 1959, servicing the contract manufacturing and retail business sectors.
In recent months, Meco employees have been busy supplying the needs of major retailers in the U.S. and international customers.
The Greeneville company has been ready and able to satisfy the growing appetite for grills, Proffitt said.
Assembly lines continued to hum at Meco in October as the manufacturer churns out grills and related products to meet current demand and for the 2022 spring grilling season.
According to Forbes magazine, at least 75 percent of U.S. adults own a barbecue grill or smoker. Chances are that many of those were made at Meco.
Meco also makes folding furniture and works with contractors on special projects, but business trends have temporarily prioritized grilling products.
“We’ve actually put some of our other products on hold and are meeting our customers’ needs,” Proffitt said. “There’s been an increased demand and we’ve gotten quite a few calls from retailers wanting us to help them out. We’ve tried to focus on our core business and help them out as best we can.”
Research shows that during the pandemic, “family and hanging out with friends” became increasingly important.
“We had no idea how significant that would be. We had some indicators that would tip our hand” in 2020 as the demand for grills increased.
About 2,100 of the Americana series “Walk-A-Bout” charcoal grills were rolling off the assembly line daily at Meco in mid-October.
“We’ve been heavily focused on keeping our customers happy and them supporting our domestic-made products,” Proffitt said. “That’s what we like for people to do.”
Meco has more than 180 employees at its headquarters at 1500 Industrial Drive “and at the moment we’re looking for more,” Proffitt said. Some new product lines and another assembly line will be introduced in December, and positions are already being filled.
Meco, founded in 1959 by the late Robert Austin Sr. and continued by his son, Robert Austin Jr., has employed generations of Greene County residents.
“You would be hard-pressed not to know anyone who doesn’t know a family member or friend of a family member who worked at Meco,” Proffitt said. “Meco has always been a fairly popular place to work. You often find people speaking very highly of Meco.”
Many Meco employees have more than 20 years of service, although the employee base is getting younger, Proffitt said.
“We’re a family, We work side by side,” Proffitt said. “We try and foster a family environment. We try and take care of each other first and then take care of the customers and then (business) will kind of take care of itself.”
While Meco is known for its grills, the company also extends into other services, including folding furniture, contract manufacturing and distribution services.
More retailers have come to depend on Meco products as the pandemic delayed or put off the shipment of products made in China and other countries, many of which are also experiencing a shortage of raw materials and shipping delays.
Steel for the grills made at Meco is also in demand by the automotive industry, but MECO has been able to acquire an adequate supply to meet customer needs, Proffitt said.
Supply chain “disarray,” competition and inflation caused by the pandemic remain challenges, said Proffitt, a North Greene County native who has worked for the company over 20 years. Customers get good value for MECO products, he added.
Meco is a shortened version of the name Metals Engineering Company. It’s parent company is Unaka Co., also based in Greeneville. Unaka includes a family of companies that includes Sopacko Packaging and Sopacko Distribution.
With new product lines planned and high demand for its grills, the forecast for 2022 is bright at Meco.
“The outlook is really good from a standpoint there are customers and we have a strong demand for our product,” Proffitt said.