Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive at Apex Bank on March 2.
A mobile unit from Medic will be on site at the 3015 E. Andrew Johnson Highway bank location between noon and 3 p.m. that day.
According to the Medic Regional Blood Center website, donations of O negative and positive blood types are urgently needed.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred, according to an announcement from Apex Bank.
Donors must wear a mask.
To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit https://tndonor.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/73562.
For more information about donating blood with Medic, visit www.medicblood.org.