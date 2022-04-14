Merle Norman Cosmetics of Greeneville recently celebrated 60 years of locally owned business. The store was opened by the late Patsy Dority in 1962 and was sold to current owner Tamara Hartman Wilcox in 2018, according to an announcement. “I am so thankful for the love and support Greeneville has shown us over the years,” Wilcox said. “Sixty years is a long time for a small business, and I hope we are still here in 60 more years. Patsy built a legacy here, and I’m so grateful to carry on that legacy in her memory.” To mark 60 years the store hosted a birthday party, the announcement said, with refreshments, prizes and special guests, Miss Greene County Kaitlyn Turner and Regional Beauty Consultant Shawn Baker from Merle Norman Home Office. The store is located in EastGate Shopping Center and is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. To reach the store call 423-639-9612. Pictured from left are Miss Greene County Kaitlyn Turner, Beauty Consultant Sally Andrew, Beauty Consultant Becky Rideout, Owner Tamara Wilcox and Regional Beauty Consultant Shawn Baker.