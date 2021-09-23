Missy’s This & That relocated this summer from Asheville Highway to West Summer Street. As the name suggests, the store offers a range of largely home goods, including furniture, small appliances and bedding, as well as clothing, tools and pet items. Owner Melissa “Missy” Linka, pictured in front of the store windows, said that many customers are surprised to learn that her store is not a thrift store. “Everything comes from retail,” said Linka. “I buy and sell overstock, wholesale — whatever I can find that’s a good deal. I’ve got a lot of stuff from warehouse closures.” Linka said she tries to stock inventory from big retail stores that do not have locations in the area. Missy’s This & That is located at 201 W. Summer St.